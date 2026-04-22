Fieldy Opens Up About Exit From Korn “I Didn’t Get Vaccinated”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 22nd, 2026 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Fieldy is shedding new light on his long absence from Korn. The bassist, whose real name is Reginald Arvizu, has been largely out of the band’s orbit since stepping away in 2021. Now, he is offering a more direct explanation for why he chose to walk away.

In a recent interview, Fieldy revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic played a decisive role in his exit, particularly when it came to touring and vaccination requirements. According to Loudwire, Fieldy explained that his reluctance to get vaccinated ultimately led to his decision not to rejoin the band on the road. He recalled being asked to travel during the early stages of the pandemic but declined, saying he was uncomfortable with the situation and chose not to participate.

Fieldy said the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made him hesitant to tour, adding that he simply did not feel ready to go out under those circumstances. He noted that he did not get vaccinated and decided against traveling with the band, which created a natural separation from Korn’s ongoing activities.

The bassist also reflected on how stepping away gave him time to reassess his life and career. He described the break as an opportunity to sit back and gain perspective after nearly three decades with the band. Despite his absence, Fieldy spoke positively about his time in Korn, calling it an unforgettable experience and something he does not regret.

While he currently considers himself retired from Korn, Fieldy has not completely ruled out the possibility of returning someday. For now, he appears focused on new creative pursuits and embracing a different chapter outside the band that helped define his legacy.