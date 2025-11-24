Korn Share Rare Bonus Track “Last Legal Drug (La Petit Mort)” From See You On The Other Side 20th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Anthony Salvato November 24th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

The two-time-grammy-winning nu metal band Korn surprised fans earlier this week with the release of “Last Legal Drug”. The new bonus track comes as part of their 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album, See You On The Other Side.

The rerelease features the original 14 songs from the album along with this new surprise track, “Last Legal Drug”. The track starts slowly with low vocals before a heavily distorted guitar comes in. The guitar and drums seem to work in tandem here as they both play similar rhythms while the drums thunder over to fill the background.

The surprise single marks the first piece of new music by Korn since 2023 when they released their album Requiem. The band has had a string of rereleases over the last few years including a second issue of their Untitled album for its 15th anniversary. It’s unclear right now whether the new track is brand new or if it was simply stored away for a few years. Either way, fans will take all they can get, and a new track to accompany a classic album.

There currently is no video or visualizer for the new track though it is available across all streaming platforms. After a majority of their catalogue was acquired by another studio, the rereleases were soon to follow. Perhaps with some success on this new bonus song there could be more in the works in the upcoming years.