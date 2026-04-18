Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Lisa of Blackpink, Swae Lee & Joji Make Appearances at Anyma’s ÆDEN Premiere at Coachella

Home News Aryn Honaker April 18th, 2026 - 4:32 AM

The electronic music producer Anyma gave his long-awaited ÆDEN Premiere at Coachella’s Main stage on Friday. This comes after his previous Weekend one set was cancelled due to high winds affecting his set build. He was finally given the chance to deliver what many fans had been anticipating with his Weekend two set, which had special appearances including Lisa of Blackpink, Matt Bellamy of Muse, Swae Lee and Joji.

​Anyma’s set brought futuristic visuals and digital landscapes that illuminated the stage, making for a captivating cinematic experience. Characters were projected on the screen behind him, and tall pillars surrounded the stage while the DJ performed in the middle of it all, sometimes being elevated high in the air.

​One of the biggest moments of the night was when Blackpink’s Lisa came out and the two performed their recent song “Bad Angel,” which was released just a couple of days before Coachella’s first weekend on April 8. The K-pop star took command of the stage wearing a flowy bodysuit. She thanked Coachella and shared a hug with Anyma as the song came to a close.

​Besides Lisa, Swae Lee and Matt Bellamy of Muse both joined the producer at different times during the night to perform unreleased tracks and Joji also made an appearance to perform their song “Beautiful.”