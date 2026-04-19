Sombr Performs “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead and “Eyes Without a Face” With Billy Idol and Steve Stevens at Coachella

Home News Akeem Ivory April 19th, 2026 - 10:29 AM

After Sombr’s week 1 at Coachella where he brought “rock royalty” on stage, Billy Corgan, of the Smashing Pumpkins to sing ‘1979,’ following his week 1 performance Sombr released a cinematic video for his new song called “Potential,” which he debuted durning his performance at Coachella. Many wonder how his second week would fair, well the surprises keep coming as week 2 fans were treated to him bringing Billy Idol and Steve Stevens to the stage for a rendition of “Eyes Without a Face,” and covering Radiohead’s The Bends standout, “Fake Plastic Trees.”

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This summer Sombr will embark on an expansive North American tour which features support from Interpol, King Princess, and Dove Cameron, among others. (get tickets here)