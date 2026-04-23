Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces New Album Mirage: Ballet For 16 Dancers For June 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 6:27 PM

A vast and atmospheric piece of electronic minimalism, MIRAGE encompasses the changing states of the eponymous ballet, which is a ritual for 16 dancers conceived by choreographer Damien Jalet and contemporary artist Kōhei Nawa. Delivering a statement that feels both radical and accessible, attuned to the elements, Thomas Bangalter takes a sculptural approach to sound and music in the lineage of Iannis Xenakis. The co founder of Daft Punk continues to carve a personal path grounded by experimentation as a mode of performance and the pleasure of collaboration. A trailer for the album is available to view now here, while a first extract Mirage: part. II will be released Friday on streaming services.

The album arrives in the midst of a vital creative chapter for Bangalter, releasing in the same week as a major public artwork bearing his touch is unveiled in Paris. Following on from their collaborations Retour à la Caverne – Acte II, Chiroptera (with Damien Jalet) and the Dans la lumière exhibition, celebrated multi-disciplinary artist JR has invited Bangalter to imagine the sonic dimension to his forthcoming art installation La Caverne du Pont Neuf, which will transform Paris’ oldest bridge into a cavern for three weeks. Bangalter took inspiration from Christo and Jeanne- Claude’s 1985 environmental artwork The Pont Neuf Wrapped, in which they wrapped the bridge in fabric, to “wrap” the cavern in a crafted sound: a monolithic, multilayered soundscape that will extend the monumental installation into an immersive inward journey.