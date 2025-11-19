Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Joins Orelsans On Collaborative New Single “Yoroi”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 19th, 2025 - 2:26 AM

According to Pitchfork, Thomas Bangalter, the legendary musician from Daft Punk, has joined Orelsan on a new single titled “Yoroi.” The track appears on Orelsan’s album La fuite en avant and marks one of Bangalter’s most meaningful collaborations since the end of Daft Punk. He is involved in every part of the song, from writing and producing to performing the bass line that gives the track its steady, warm foundation.

The sound of “Yoroi” is calm, melodic and quietly emotional. It blends Orelsan’s reflective voice with Bangalter’s gentle electronic touch. Instead of leaning into loud rhythms or big electronic breaks, the song builds a soft atmosphere that lets Orelsan’s storytelling take the lead. You can hear the influence of Bangalter’s sense of mood, but it never overwhelms the intimacy of the track.

Lyrically, Orelsan focuses on the idea of protection and emotional armor. The word “yoroi” refers to traditional Japanese armor, which he uses as a symbol for the ways people guard themselves when facing fear, regret or uncertainty. He reflects on the pressures of adulthood, the instinct to hide behind defenses, and the desire to grow past them. It is a confessional moment delivered with a sense of honesty and calm.

The collaboration feels natural because both artists explore vulnerability through sound. Bangalter adds depth through subtle production choices, and Orelsan brings a clear emotional focus. Together, they create a song that feels thoughtful, gentle and quietly powerful, offering a closing moment on the album that lingers long after it ends.