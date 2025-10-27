Thomas Bangalter Of Daft Punk Performs First DJ Set In 16 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter performed his first set in 16 years on October 25. It was a surprise appearance at Because Beaubourg, which is Because Music’s two-day multidisciplinary event at Paris’ Centre Pompidou before it closes for five years to undergo renovations. The maskless Bangalter performed a surprise late night set alongside the also unnannounced Fred again, who was wearing an Amyl And The Sniffers shirt, following a set by Pedro Winter (Busy P) b2b Erol Alkan.

Bangalter’s set included several Daft Punk classics and surprisingly Jonny Greenwood’s “One Battle After Another.” This morning Fred again.. shared a post on Instagram commemorating the milestone, saying: “Thomas told me in this lift on the way down to the show that the first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building in 1992.”

