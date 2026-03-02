Thomas Bangalter Joins Fred Again… In London For Collaborative DJ Set Featuring Daft Punk Classics

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 8:41 PM

According to Consequence.net, Fred again.. brought out Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter as a special guest for the final show of his USB002 residency in London. Fred had previously recruited Bangalter as a surprise guest for his show in Paris back in October, which became Bangalter’s first DJ set in over 15 years. For the final night of his London residency at Alexandra Palace on Friday, February 27, Fred decided to reprise the collaboration, posting a video of him and Bangalter together ahead of the set on his Instagram Story.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this,” Fred wrote. “There is only one way to end this tour of surreal whirlwind dream-casting, and it is with this man, the greatest. We’ve been in the studio all week and basically prepared an entire one-off show just for tonight.”

While the B2B set in Paris was relatively thin on Daft Punk tunes, Fred and Bangalter leaned in much harder on the Daft Punk nostalgia for their set in London. They played classics like “One More Time” (twice, as it should be), “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” “Around the World,” “Technologic,” “Starboy” (by The Weeknd, produced by Daft Punk) and many more. Although Bangalter was alongside Fred and not his regular Daft Punk partner Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the appearance was the closest we’ve gotten to an official Daft Punk DJ set since the duo’s 2021 breakup.