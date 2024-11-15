Lil Nas X Officially Releases Thomas Bangalter-Produced New Single & Video “Light Again”

Home News Catalina Martello November 15th, 2024 - 6:07 PM

According to Pitchfork, Lil Nas X has released a new single and video “Light Again” which was produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.

The exciting video for “Light Again” features one big party in retro 80s style. The video opens with Lil Nas X smoking out of a bong while typing with an old-school blocky computer and keyboard. It is implied that Lil Nas X sent out an invite for the party that is showcased throughout the rest of the video because the video then cuts to multiple people opening up their flip phones. The party is filled with sex, drugs, and dancing which is a common theme in most of Lil Nas X’s videos. He often experiments with adding these often taboo themes to his videos.

“Light Again” uses a typical pop tempo but also features Lil Nas X rapping in the second verse and closes with an electronic/dancing tempo. In the first verse of the song Lil Nas X says, “Society’s tie on me released now,” which refers to the restrictions and control society can have on a person. Lil Nas X saying that he’s free from this is related to his normal use of typical taboo themes throughout his videos.





