Korn Plays “Twisted Transistor” For The First Time Since 2019

Metal band Korn shocked fans at the 2025 Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, when they performed their 2005 hit song “Twisted Transistor” live for the first time since 2019. The surprise revival happened during their May 9 set, marking a nostalgic moment for long-time Korn fans.

The song was originally featured on the album See You on the Other Side. “Twisted Transistor” showed a stylistic shift for the band, which incorporated more electronic elements into their sound. Its songs to the setlist were met with much enthusiasm, as fans were quick to recognize the opening notes and responded with roars. The band’s performance showed the energy and connection with their fans.

The setlist for the festival was a mixture of classics and some fan favorites like “Blind,” “Freak on a Leash,” “Falling Away From Me,” and many more. Along with “Twisted Transistor,” “Blind” also happened to have its own revival, as the last time it was played as an opener was in 2019. This only further highlights the band’s willingness to honor their diverse musical catalog. The band’s set consisted of 15 songs, along with an additional 4 songs for the encore.

SetList:

Blind

Twist

Falling Away From Me

Got the life

Clown

Did My Time

Shoots and ladders

Here to Stay

Cold

Coming Undone

A.D.I.D.A.S.

Twisted transistor

Start the healing

Somebody Someone

Y’ALL Want a Single

Encore:

4 U

Rotting in Vain Good God