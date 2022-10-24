Korn’s Bassist Fieldy Clarifies ‘Bad Habits’ that Caused Hiatus from Korn

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Korn’s bassist Fieldy went on his social media accounts last Friday to post a new video clarifying which bad habits caused him to leave Korn last year. On the video Fieldy mocked the rumors by jokingly appearing to be suffering from withdrawals.

“When I made the statement about my ‘bad habits,’ they weren’t drugs. It’s just, at the end of the day — I don’t condone this — but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light, or as many as I want, to tell you the truth. I’m a grown man. But I know that I have to get up at five in the morning, because I’m responsible, and I got a job to do. And I got people that love me and people that depend on me, so I’m gonna be there for them no matter what.” said Fieldy

Also in the video Fieldy made it perfectly clear how there isn’t a feud between him and Korn.

“I love the guys in Korn. I’ve known them since seventh grade. We have no beef. I’ve got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They’re ripping right now. They just got off tour. They’re killing it. I’m always gonna be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life, because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.” said Fieldy