Korn Bassist Fieldy’s Stillwell Project Debut New Video For “Welcome To My World”

Gracie Chunes November 19th, 2022 - 12:28 PM

On Friday, November 18, Stillwill, the band made up of Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, vocalist/guitarist Anthony “Q-Unique” Quiles and P.O.D. drummer Noah “Wuv” Bernardo, released the music video for their latest single,”Welcome To My World.” The song is to be featured on the band’s upcoming fourth studio album Rock The House.

The music video, directed by Ahren Anthony, features the band performing the song in a black-lit room, with aesthetic and deep-fried effects sprinkled throughout to perfectly match the song. This song comes after the release of “Can’t Stop Now” in September, and the release of the albums title track “Rock The House,” which was accompanied by a music video that paid homage to Beastie Boys, in October.

Korn bassist Arvizu has stated that Stillwell has no association with Korn, stating “It has nothing to do with Korn or my status with Korn or anything else. It isn’t Heavy music, it’s alternative rock.” Arvizu stepped back from Korn’s summer 2021 tour to take care of himself. Korn released an official statement on the matter, ending it with “We love and support our brother, Fieldy. Health and family always comes first.” Despite the fact that he is not joining his Korn bandmates on their current tour, Arvizu played on the bands song “Requiem.” (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Welcome To My World” here.