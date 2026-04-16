d4vd Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez After Being Named Suspect

Home News Skylar Jameson April 16th, 2026 - 7:40 PM

Musician David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, has officially been arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, after being named a suspect in February 2026. The arrest follows events where Hernandez was tragically discovered dismembered in a bag inside the trunk of a Tesla that was registered to D4vd, on September 8, 2025. As the case was reported on by different publications, D4vd also received a swarm of backlash from the public over allegations of predatory behavior, as he was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the victim, at 21 years of age, when she was only 14 years old.

Variety reports that, according to the LAPD, D4vd has been arrested for allegedly murdering Hernandez and is not being offered bail. On Monday, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office, where the official charges against D4vd will be filed.

The car was found inside a tow yard, and police were notified due to reports of an offensive odor coming from the car. After Hernandez’s body was discovered, D4vd cancelled all of his tour dates and allegedly took a trip to the Santa Barbara area. After Hernandez’s body was found, representatives for D4vd claimed that he was “fully cooperating with authorities.” However, on November 18, 2025, NBC Los Angeles made a report that contradicted D4vd’s rep, claiming he was allegedly no longer cooperating with law enforcement.



This case has been a death investigation as of September 9, 2025. Hernandez’s murder comes after she was reported missing from her Lake Elsinore, California home, last year. The last sighting of her, before she was allegedly murdered by D4vd, was in April of 2024.

Tonight, D4vd’s lawyers (Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter) gave a statement to Rolling Stone, sternly denying the claims that D4vd allegedly committed murder. Their statement reads, “Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”