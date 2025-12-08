D4vd is Google’s Most Searched Person This Year As He’s Investigated Over Teen’s Death

Home News Emily Lopez December 8th, 2025 - 9:55 PM

D4vd has been appearing in headlines for months now, and not for a good reason. 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been missing since April 2024, was found deceased in September of this year, in a Tesla that is registered to the singer, after it was moved to a Los Angeles impound lot. While nothing has officially been announced regarding the teen’s death, D4vd has since received a lot of attention from people due to the state in which the girl was found.

According to NME, data from Google Trends show D4vd was the most searched person of 2025. Allegedly, D4vd is being considered a suspect in the investigation and has been becoming less cooperative with their investigation, although it is important to remember that nothing has been formally confirmed. Needless to say, D4vd’s upcoming US tour has been cancelled, as authorities continue their investigation. Also, his plans to release a deluxe version of his debut album, Withered, have been put on hold.

This is a serious investigation so it is likely it could take some more time to find answers, as the investigators try to find what happened to the teen. By the time she was found, her body had already decomposed significantly, requiring more forensic work to be able to accurately determine the cause of death. They’re still exploring different possibilities of what could’ve happened. One of the most recent theories was that Rivas’ body was frozen before being placed inside the Tesla. For the sake of the investigation, it is unlikely more details will be released or updates will be provided.