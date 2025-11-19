D4vd Reportedly Under Investigation In Alleged Connection With Death Of Celeste Rivas But Has Not Been Formally Named As Suspect

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 19th, 2025 - 8:15 PM

Police are reportedly examining whether singer D4vd has any alleged connection to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. He has not been formally named as a suspect and no charges have been filed. Authorities are continuing to gather information as the case remains open.

According to Pitchfork, investigators are looking into details surrounding Rivas’s death after her body was allegedly discovered inside a Tesla registered to D4vd. The vehicle had been impounded in September in the Hollywood Hills where the remains were later found. Reports say the body was badly decomposed leading investigators to believe a full timeline of events will require additional forensic analysis. Toxicology results are still pending which police say will help determine the next steps in the investigation.

Law enforcement has reportedly identified D4vd as a person of interest although that designation does not mean he is suspected of wrongdoing. Police have allegedly not upgraded the case to a homicide investigation and continue to emphasize that no conclusions should be drawn before the medical examiner’s findings are complete. The LAPD is pursuing multiple leads and has not ruled out the involvement of additional individuals.

D4vd has not issued a public statement since the reports emerged and several of his upcoming live performances have reportedly been canceled. While speculation has circulated online officials maintain that the situation is still developing and that no formal accusations have been made.