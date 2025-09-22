Alleged Former Teacher Of Teen Found Dead In D4vd’s Car Claims She Met Singer On Social Media, Remaining Tour Dates Canceled & Leaked Photos Posted Online

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 22nd, 2025 - 9:27 AM

Leaked photos allegedly hacked from an iCloud account allegedly display images of D4VD and the fifteen-year-old found in his vehicle. An alleged former teacher of the teen found dead in D4VD’s car has also claimed that the teen met the singer on social media. Reportedly, there has also been an unreleased demo with lyrics referencing the now deceased teen “Celeste” although the authenticity of the track has not been verified.

On September 8th, police in Los Angeles discovered the remains of a dismembered body in an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer D4VD. The 20-year-old musician, David Anthony Burke, was away on tour at the time.

According to Stereogum, the body was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since last year and who allegedly had a finger tattoo matching one that D4VD has. While D4VD has reportedly been cooperating with police, more and more alleged connections between the singer and the victim have emerged through several photos and videos. Some of which have been posted throughout social media, while others have apparently come from a hacked iCloud account. The girl in those posts looks like Rivas, but her identity has not been confirmed.

People have also found apparent alleged screenshots from D4VD’s Discord. If unaltered, they show D4VD allegedly interacting with Rivas in 2022, when she was just 11 years old. Additionally, in an alleged tweet made by D4VD that year, the singer wrote, “when i was writing this i got a noti from you, as you were talking about wanting to be with your mom and your sister again, ‘take me where i belong’ but our circumstances won’t allow us to be in our ideal situations, we gotta push through it bro.”

A track allegedly called “Celeste” was leaked in December 2023 as a purported unreleased demo from D4VD. The alleged lyrics include lines like “Oh, Celeste/ The girl with my name tattooed on her chest/ Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes/ I hear her voice each time I take a breath/ I’m obsessed.”

TMZ reports that Los Angeles police are looking for surveillance footage of D4VD’s Tesla in the Hollywood Hills before it was abandoned. TMZ claims that Celeste Rivas’ mother told police that she had a boyfriend named David, though police have yet to name a suspect in the murder. The remainder of the musician’s tour has been cancelled.