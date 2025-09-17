Murder Victim Found in D4vd’s Tesla Identified as 15 Year Old Girl, Reportedly Has Matching Tattoo

Home News Rhett Kaya September 17th, 2025 - 2:37 PM

More information has come to light regarding the dead body found in 20-year-old d4vd’s car. On September 8, the Los Angeles Police Department discovered a dead body in the trunk of the “Here With Me” singer’s Tesla. The car was parked in a Hollywood tow yard which has been linked to recent car thefts in the area. While the car was registered under David Anthony Burke, d4vd’s real name, it is still unknown when the singer last used the vehicle. Since then, the body has been identified as Celeste Rivas, a fifteen-year-old who, according to Stereogum , reportedly had a tattoo that resembled one of d4vd’s.

Authorities reportedly informed TMZ of the tattoo, allegedly located on Rivas’ right index finger, the same location as d4vd’s. Both tattoos contain the letters “Shh…” which, according to Stereogum, is not an uncommon tattoo selection.

The “Feel It” singer has been busy on tour for his most recent record, Withered, primarily away from L.A. for over a month. According to TMZ and Rivas’ mother, Celeste had been missing since April 2024. The Tesla has allegedly been linked to various different places over the past few weeks, leading up to the discovery of Rivas’ body.