New Barbie Unveils Their Star Studded Soundtrack

Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com, the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action film will be released on July 21, which is the same day Barbie hits theaters.

BARBIE: THE ALBUM is led by Charli XCX, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, HAIM and Tame Impala. The compilation will also see Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice reuniting on “Barbie World,” which appears to sample Aqua’s late 90s hit “Barbie Girl.” Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, will once again show off his vocals for the tune “I’m Just Ken.”

Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the soundtrack will be previewed by Lipa’s upcoming single “Dance the Night,” which is set to drop at midnight tonight.

The album also features contributions from PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Karol G, Khalid, Ava Max, The Kid LAROI, GAYLE, Kali and FIFTY FIFTY. See the full tracklist below.

Last month, the first trailer for Barbie introduced the many different versions of Barbie (including Robbie, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon) and Ken (played by Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.)

Written by Gerwig with her partner and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach, the movie also features Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman and John Cena, with Helen Mirren serving as the narrator.

"EXCLUSIVE: The artist lineup for the 'Barbie' soundtrack @barbiethealbum has arrived. Hit the link in bio for more details and keep an eye out for the film's global trailer dropping at noon ET." BARBIE: THE ALBUM Tracklist 1. Pink – Lizzo

2. Dance the Night – Dua Lipa

3. Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice feat. Aqua

4. Speed Drive – Charli XCX

5. WATITI – KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks

6. Currently unknown

7. Journey to the Real World – Tame Impala

8. I’m Just Ken – Ryan Gosling

9. Hey Blondie – Dominic Fike

10. Home – HAIM

11. Currently unknown

12. Forever & Again – The Kid LAROI

13. Silver Platter – Khalid

14. Angel – PinkPantheress

15. butterflies – GAYLE

16. Choose Your Fighter – Ava Max

17. Barbie Dreams – FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali

