Tori Amos Announces New Album In Times Of Dragons For April 2026 Release

According to Consequence.net, artist Tori Amos has announced her new album, In Times of Dragons, will be releasing in Spring 2026 throughs Fontana. She has also confirmed a supporting tour of the UK and Europe. A press release describes In Times of Dragons, Amos’ 18th studio album, as “presenting a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence.”

“In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America,” Amos added in a statement.

Amos’ largest European tour in a decade will span 17 countries in April and May 2026, stopping in cities including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, and Stockholm. Pre-sale tickets will be available for select dates to those who pre-order the album in the UK and Europe before Tuesday, October 7th, at 1:00 p.m. BST. Depending on the venue, the general on-sale will begin either on Thursday, October 9th, or Friday, October 10th, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.