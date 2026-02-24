Tori Amos Shares Moving New Single “Stronger Together” Featuring Daughter Tash

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 2:20 PM

Today, Tori Amos has unveiled the song, “Stronger Together” ,which is the first single from the artist‘s upcoming album, In Times of Dragons. As for the ditty, it is an atmospheric emotionally charged track featuring backing vocals from her daughter Tash. As a whole, the song sets the tone for an album that blends myth, political allegory and deeply personal storytelling, combining Amos’ piano-driven art-pop with a narrative shaped by the urgency of contemporary times.

While talking about the composition, Amos briefly said: “Stronger Together’ is the culmination of our relationship as it is transformed with The Daughter choosing to stand by me no matter what challenges lay ahead. Whatever we will face in the future, we make a vow to each other that we’re Stronger Together.”

On another note, In Times Of Dragons features 10 distinct characters, each linked to a track and “Stronger Together” offers the first glimpse into this immersive world, introducing listeners to The Daughter. The song serves as a message for daughters, celebrating resilience, connection and empowerment. “In Times of Dragons is a story that parables the current dangerous times we are in – where democracy itself is on the line. As I’m fleeing from the character that is my sadistic billionaire Lizard Demon husband, I came across people I had not been allowed to see in years and they had not wanted to see me because of the relationship I found myself in,” said Amos.