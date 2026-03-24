Sea.Hear.Now 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Mumford & Sons, The Strokes, Moby & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 3:40 PM

Today, it has been announced that Mumford & Sons and The Strokes will headline the 2026 edition of Sea.Hear.Now Festival, along with performances by The Offspring, Goo Goo Dolls, Fontaines, D.C., Moby, Chaka Khan, Pixies, The All-American Rejects, Shaggy, Men At Work and other acts. Over 25 artists will perform across three stages at the beach at North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, NJ on September 19–20. For tickets and more information, click here.

Between the two main stages, fans can watch some of the biggest east coast surf legends catch waves between the jetties. This year’s surf contest returns with the ocean calling the winner; the “North Beach Sessions” pro surfer who catches the “wave of the day” will take home the prize purse. The 2026 esteemed surf lineup includes Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Cam Richards, Balaram Stack, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tommy Ihnken, Logan Kamen, Jamie DeWitt, Cole Deveney, Audrey Iglay, Paul Francisco, Mia Gallagher, Eden Edwards and Cruz Dinofa.

Asbury Park artists Pork Chop and Brad Hoffer will return with their iconic jellyfish installation and surfboard arch, serving as the festival’s visual compass, while Stoke Henge rises once again on both sides of Convention Hall as the center of all things art, anchored by the disco ball–adorned “Jonathan the Sea Monster” emerging from the sand. Legendary Jersey Shore surf photographer Bruce Chrisner will lead the community murals on the beach, joined by a diverse range of contributors from the Asbury Park community including youth, seniors, and internationally recognized local artists.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oye