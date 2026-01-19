Hayley Williams Officially Releases Cover Of Grandfather’s Song “Friends Or Lovers”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 1:19 PM

According to NME.com, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has shared a moving cover of her father’s song, “Friends Or Lovers”, which was recorded back in the ‘70s. The release comes as last year saw the singer finally release an album recorded by her grandfather 50 years ago. Now in his late 70s, Rusty Williams laid down the tracks for an album around half a century ago. As a whole, this version is wonderful by how sees the artist on lead vocals and synth, while Farro takes on the drum parts. The ditty also stars Brittany Howard, who contributes backing vocals, an acoustic 12-string guitar and flute.

But the has remained unreleased for decade and even Hayley was unaware of its existence until now. When she came across the songs, the artist helped him release the record commercially for the first time by joining forces with her Paramore bandmate Zac Farro and agreeing to release the album on his own label Congrats Records.

The record, titled Grand Man dropped last February and Hayley celebrated the release by sharing a reimagined version of one of the songs on the track list: “Friends Or Lovers”. First announced back in November, the cover of the song was initially only available as a seven-inch release that came with purchases of a deluxe release of Rusty’s album. Now, it is finally available on streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin