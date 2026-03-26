The Black Keys Share New Single “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 1:40 PM

Today, the Grammy award-winning rock duo The Black Keys has return with their new song, “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire”, which serves as the latest preview for their upcoming album, Peaches! that set for release on May 1, through Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records. Alongside the song comes a captivating official music video that transports viewers to the band’s recent intimate surprise show at Lucinda’s in New York City, where fans lined the streets for a special, up-close performance.

Peaches! is a visceral and raw 10-song collection described by singer Dan Auerbach as the band’s “most natural record” since their 2002 debut, The Big Come Up. The project was born in the wake of Auerbach’s late father’s diagnosis of esophageal cancer, as he was staying in Dan’s Nashville home, in rapid decline. Patrick Carney, Dan’s Black Keys bandmate and oldest, closest friend, knew without asking “that it would be good for Dan to have something to do.” That something, of course, was to head into the studio and crank up the amps.

The songs on Peaches! reflect Dan and Patrick’s obsessive record-collecting habit, which in recent years has escalated into an ongoing series of Record Hang DJ-set dance parties. These hangs fueled a deeper period of musical archaeology for both of them. “I’d look for 45s specifically to play at the record hangs,” Dan says, “but sometimes I’d find a song and think, ‘This might be fun for Pat and me to play live.’”

Photo Credit: Owen Ella