The Black Keys Release New Song “You Got to Lose” And Announce New Album Peaches! For May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 5th, 2026 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Black Keys have just unveiled another chapter in their long, blues-infused rock journey with the release of a gritty new song and the announcement of a forthcoming album. The duo’s latest single, “You Got to Lose,” channels raw energy and connects deeply to their roots in blues and garage rock. Fans can now look forward to Peaches!, a full album due out in May 2026.

According to Pitchfork, The Black Keys’ new album Peaches! will arrive on May 1, 2026 via Easy Eye Sound and Warner Records and follows 2025’s No Rain, No Flowers as the band’s 14th studio release. The lead track “You Got to Lose” comes with a music video directed by E.J. McLeavey-Fisher, which captures the band playing a surprise gig at Memphis’s Hernando’s Hide-A-Way. The record is described as some of the duo’s most natural work since their debut, born out of jam sessions and raw emotion during a difficult personal period for frontman Dan Auerbach. Peaches! was recorded with all musicians playing live in the same room, minimizing overdubs and embracing a spontaneous process.





Track List:

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire Stop Arguing Over Me Who’s Been Foolin’ You It’s a Dream Tomorrow Night You Got to Lose Tell Me You Love Me She Does It Right Fireman Ring the Bell Nobody But You Baby

With Peaches!, The Black Keys appear to be reconnecting with the visceral drive and unfiltered sound that defined their earliest years, offering longtime fans and new listeners alike a potent mix of blues, rock and raw performance energy.