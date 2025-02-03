The Black Keys Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Hermanos Gutierrez & The Heavy Heavy

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 1:43 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Black Keys have announced the No Rain No Flowers Tour. The new tour will mostly be in amphitheaters with Hermanos Gutierrez on the first leg and The Heavy Heavy on the second. The tour includes performances at Colorado’s Red Rocks and LA’s Greek Theater.

Tickets for the No Rain No Flowers Tour go on sale to the general public on February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale by using code NORAIN starts on February 4, at 12 p.m. local time by clicking here.

According to jambase.com, the upcoming tour marks The Black Keys’ return to the road after they canceled a 2024 arena tour supporting their latest album, Ohio Players. The band, guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, also revealed they are working on the follow-up to Ohio Players, which is due out later this year.

No Rain No Flowers Tour Dates

5/23 – Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

5/25 – Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO

5/27 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/29 – KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT

5/30 – Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field – Boise, ID

5/31 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

6/1 – Greek Theatre at UC Berkely – Berkeley, CA

6/3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6/7 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX

6/8 – Walmart AMP (Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion) – Rogers, AR

6/11 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC

6/12 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

6/14 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Brett Padelford