The Black Keys Cover William Bell’s “I Forgot To Be Your Lover”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today, Black Keys released their new song, a cover of William Bell’s hit “I Forgot To Be Your Lover.” This is the group’s second song from their upcoming album, Ohio Players, which will be released on April 5. The group’s latest song features bandmates Tommy Brenneck and Kelly Finnigan.

The new song by Black Keys ,“I Forgot To Be Your Lover” , evokes to people out there that we sometimes forget about them. The line in lyrics in the song “And I’m sorry, I’m so sorry” touches on how we can be self absorbed resulting in us forgetting how much we care for each other . The song is a cover from the band’s upcoming new album unlike any other. The rendition of the song helps us realize that we are not forgotten.

Black Keys cover also describes the long process of forgetfulness. This song also brings out the emotions about how being faithful can definitely go a long way and makes some days even better.

The song also has a good plucking chords from band member Dan Auerbach when the group starts singing “Have I Told You Lately that I Love You.” The guitar chords in this song makes it even better because of how smooth it is and the way that the group is singing shows that people aren’t alone and that there is someone out there who loves and cares about them.

The album also features collaborations from artists from the band like Patrick Carney , Greg Kurstin and others.