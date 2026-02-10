The Black Keys Announce Spring & Summer 2026 North American ‘Peaches N’ Kream’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, The Black Keys will be releasing their new album, Peaches! on May 1 and now, the group has announced a world tour that will keep them very busy though the fall. The tour begins on April 24, in Ft. Lauderdale and openers along the way are Miles, Kane, Eddie 9V, Fai Laci, and Jeremie Albino. The tour includes shows at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre on May 7 with Miles Kane, NYC shows at Brooklyn Paramount on May 11, with Kane and May 12, with Eddie 9V. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Peaches N’ Kream Tour Dates

Apr 24, 2026 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – w/ Miles Kane

Apr 4/26, 2026 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA – w/ Miles Kane

Apr 4/27, 2026 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA – w/ Miles Kane

5/1, 2026 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

5/3, 2026 – Louisville Palace Theatre – Louisville, KY – w/ Miles Kane

5/4, 2026 – The Ohio State University – Wexner Center for the Arts – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH – w/ Miles Kane

5/5, 2026 – The Ohio State University – Wexner Center for the Arts – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH – W/ Miles Kane

5/7, 2026 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY – w/ Miles Kane

5/8, 2026 – Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON – w/ Miles Kane

5/9, 2026 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA – w/ Miles Kane

5/11, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY – w/ Miles Kane

5/12, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY – w/ Eddie 9V

5/26, 2026 – Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR – w/ Fai Laci

5/29, 2026 – Remlinger Farms – Carnation, WA – w/ Fai Laci

5/30, 2026 – Remlinger Farms – Carnation, WA – w/ Fai Laci

5/31, 2026 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Rogers Arena) – Vancouver, BC – w/ Jeremie Albino

6/3, 2026 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB – w/ Jeremie Albino

6/5, 2026 – Spruce Meadows – ATCO Field – Calgary, Canada – w/ Jeremie Albino

6/6, 2026 – Spruce Meadows – ATCO Field – Calgary, AB – w/ Jeremie Albino

6/8, 2026 – Snow King Resort – Jackson, WY – w/ Fai Laci

6/9, 2026 – Ogden Amphitheater – Ogden, UT – w/ Fai Laci

6/11, 2026 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV – w/ Fai Laci

6/12, 2026 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV – w/ Fai Laci

6/13, 2026 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA – w/ Fai Laci

7/16, 2026 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL – w/ Eddie 9V

7/17, 2026 – Harriet Island Regional Park – Saint Paul, MN

7/19, 2026 – The Factory – Chesterfield, MO – w/ Eddie 9V

7/20, 2026 – Astro Theater – Omaha, NE – w/ Eddie 9V

7/21, 2026 – The Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK – w/ Eddie 9V

7/23, 2026 – The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX – w/ Eddie 9V

7/24, 2026 – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX – w/ Eddie 9V

7/25, 2026 – Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX – w/ Eddie 9V

7/28, 2026 – Coachman Park – Clearwater, FL – w/ Eddie 9V

7/29, 2026 – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL – w/ Eddie 9V

7/30, 2026 – Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC – w/ Eddie 9V

8/1, 2026 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA – w/ Eddie 9V

8/2, 2026 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA – w/ Eddie 9V

8/4, 2026 – MegaCorp Pavilion – Newport, KY – w/ Eddie 9V

8/6, 2026 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN – w/ Eddie 9V

8/7, 2026 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN – w/ Eddie 9V

8/26, 2026 – Aug 30, 2026 – Rock en Seine – Paris, France

8/28, 2026 – Aug 30, 2026 – Victorious Festival – Southsea, UK

8/31, 2026 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK – Pre-Sale

9/1, 2026 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK – Pre-Sale

9/4, 2026 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL – w/ Robert Finley

9/6, 2026 – Palladium – Cologne, Germany – w/ Robert Finley

9/7, 2026 – Festhalle – Bern, Switzerland – w/ Robert Finley

9/9, 2026 – Zenith – Munich, BY – w/ Robert Finley

9/10, 2026 – Alcatraz – Milan, Milan – w/ Robert Finley

9/13, 2026 – Movistar Arena Madrid – Madrid, Spain – w/ Robert Finley

9/15, 2026 – Küçükçiftlik Park – İstanbul, İstanbul – w/ Robert Finley

10/10, 2026 – Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY – Jeremie Albino

10/11, 2026 – Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, ME – Jeremie Albino

10/13, 2026 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB – w/ Jeremie Albino

10/14, 2026 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS – w/ Jeremie Albino

10/16, 2026 – Place Bell – Laval, QC – w/ Jeremie Albino

10/17, 2026 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, Canada – w/ Jeremie Albino

10/18, 2026 – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON – w/ Jeremie Albino

Photo Credit: Owen Ela