The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Joins Johnny Cash On Posthumous Single “Spotlight”

Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to consequence.net, A new Johnny Cash song, “Spotlight,” has been released for the late musician’s upcoming posthumous album, Songwriter. With The Black Keys’s Dan Auerbach on guitar, “Spotlight” is a warm and bluesy number from Cash. The tune highlights the country icon’s clear baritone and features an amazing guitar solo from Auerbach in the bridge. Helping elevate the song are flourishes of strings, strutting bongos and a majestic production.

Cash wrote and recorded “Spotlight” for a demo session back in 1993 and his son, John Carter Cash, resurrected his vocals and arrangement for the new album. “Spotlight” is the second offering from Songwriter, following the earlier single “Well Alright.”

While taking about “Spotlight,” Auerbach says: “It was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to play guitar on a Johnny Cash song. Hearing his voice through the speakers in my studio sent chills down my spine. I can’t thank John Carter and Fergie enough for including me.”

John Carter Cash adds: “It was great to have Dan be a part of ‘Spotlight’ and to add his guitar tones and his sounds to this incredible song. I think it really opened it up into a different direction.”

In addition to Auerbach’s appearance on “Spotlight,” the 11 track album also features contributions from Vince Gill, Waylon Jennings, Marty Stuart, Pete Abbott, the late Dave Roe,and more. Songwriter is out everywhere on June 28.

