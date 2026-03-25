Usher Claims Sean “Diddy” Combs “Has Been Misrepresented” & “Not Recognized For The Greatness” He Offered, After Sex Trafficking Trial and Prostitution Charges

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 25th, 2026 - 1:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Usher is speaking out in support of his longtime mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs following the infamous artist’s recent legal troubles. The R&B star is pushing back on how Combs is being portrayed in the public eye. His comments come after a highly publicized trial and ongoing prostitution-related charges against the Bad Boy founder.

In a recent interview, Usher made it clear that he believes Diddy’s legacy is being unfairly overshadowed. According to Variety, the singer said Combs has been “misrepresented” and not properly credited for the impact he has had on music, culture, and Black entrepreneurship.

Usher, who has known Diddy since his teenage years and was mentored by him early in his career, emphasized that while no one is perfect, the contributions Diddy made should not be ignored. He pointed to the rapper’s role in shaping generations of artists and creating opportunities within the industry, noting that many people benefited from what he built.

Importantly, Usher did not directly address or defend the alleged crimes themselves, including alleged sex trafficking and alleged transportation for purposes of prostitution. Instead, he focused on separating those allegations from what he views as Diddy’s lasting cultural and business legacy.

The singer also stated he has “nothing negative to say” about his former mentor, reinforcing the deep personal and professional connection between the two.

As legal proceedings and public scrutiny continue, Usher’s comments add a notable voice of support to Diddy’s corner, highlighting the complicated balance between accountability and legacy in the music industry.