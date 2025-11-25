50 Cent’s “Diddy” Docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning Announced For December 2025 Release

Home News Emily Lopez November 25th, 2025 - 12:56 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs is a rapper and record executive who has been involved in serious legal troubles, most notably when in 2023, he faced numerous charges of sexual assault and abuse, as well as allegations of his involvement in sex trafficking. Fast forward to today, and Combs is serving a sentence of over 4 years in prison, having been convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As of now, he won’t be released until June 2028. Given his status and fame, his trial was making headlines across several news sources.

Now, a Netflix docuseries about Combs, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is in production, with executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson III and directed by Alexandria Stapleton. According to Pitchfork, it was announced that the docuseries would be released on December 2 of this year, and it will consist of four hour-long episodes. Netflix also recently uploaded a date announcement video for the docuseries on their official YouTube channel. In a statement from Stapleton on TUDUM by Netflix, she says, “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.” Viewers will be able to see interviews with different people who were “formerly in Comb’s orbit,” although Stapleton has made it clear that this docuseries will not be solely about Comb’s story or about his victims’ stories.