Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks to be Immediately Released From Prison in New Appeals Argument

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 24th, 2025 - 3:40 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking a federal appeals court to order his immediate release from prison while his legal team challenges his conviction and sentence. His lawyers argue that critical errors occurred during his sentencing that justify either his release or a reduced sentence. The motion reflects continued efforts by Combs’s defense to overturn or lessen the consequences of his current incarceration.

According to ABC7, Combs’s attorneys filed a motion this Friday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York urging the court to either overturn his conviction on alleged prostitution-related charges or to direct the trial judge to reduce his four-year and two-month sentence. The defense contends that the sentencing judge allegedly improperly considered evidence tied to acquitted charges, which they say inflated the severity of the punishment.

Combs, 56, is serving his sentence at a federal prison in New Jersey and is scheduled for release in May 2028 under current calculations. At trial, he was convicted of two counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act, but was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In their appeal, the defense lawyers emphasized that typical penalties for the convictions Combs actually faced are significantly lower than the sentence imposed. They argue the judge acted improperly by effectively serving as a “thirteenth juror” and allowing evidence connected to charges that a jury did not find him guilty of to influence sentencing.

Combs has maintained his innocence regarding coercive behavior and has disputed allegations of wrongdoing throughout the proceedings. His legal team hopes the appeals court will agree that these issues warrant either his release or a substantial reduction in his prison term.