Publicist For Sean Diddy Combs Claims Rights To Pre-Arrest Footage From Forthcoming Documentary Were Never “Transferred To Netflix Or Any Third Party”

December 1st, 2025

According to Hollywoodreporter.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has spoken out about the new Netflix documentary from producer and his longtime rival, rapper 50 Cent, by slamming the series that allegedly features footage of the mogul had shot of his life in the days before his September 2024 arrest as allegedly “a shameful hit piece” that is an “unfair,” “illegal” and an “unnecessary and deeply personal affront.”

The blistering statement from Combs’ publicist comes hours after Good Morning America aired a segment that features an interview with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson and Alex Stapleton, the director of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Also included in the GMA segment is footage from the film of Combs that was shot in the days leading up to his arrest.

Combs is currently serving a 50 month sentence on charges stemming from his alleged federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial that took place this summer, which ended in a split verdict where he was found guilty of charges related to the Mann Act but spared on the sex trafficking and RICO charges, which could have sent him to prison for life.