Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sons Announce Forthcoming Documentary Following Release Of 50 Cent’s Netflix Series

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

According to Forbes.com, Christian and Justin Combs, sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs, announced they will release their own documentary series sharing their side of the story after their father’s hip hop rival, Curtin “50 Cent” Jackson, released a Netflix documentary on Combs that he criticized from behind bars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemuel Plummer (@lemuelplummer)

Justin Combs, 31 and Christian “King” Combs, 27, shared a trailer for the forthcoming documentary series on December 28, which is set to air on an unspecified date in 2026 on the Zeus Network. The trailer sees the siblings sitting on a couch watching footage and news clips from their father’s criminal trial and promising to highlight “our voice,” as well as “the family, the foes, the joy, the pain” and “the lies.”