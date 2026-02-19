Pulp Share Powerful New Song “Begging For Change” From War Child Records’ HELP(2) Charity Album

Home News Skyy Rincon February 19th, 2026 - 12:00 PM

Pulp’s contribution to War Child Records’ HELP(2) charity compilation album has been released in the form of powerful new track, “Begging For Change.” The song follows a plethora of other singles from the record including The Last Dinner Party’s “Let’s Do It Again,” Arctic Monkeys’ “Opening Night” and “Flags” featuring Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn, Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten and Kae Tempest.

Speaking on working with War Child Records, frontman Jarvis Cocker offered, “Thirty years ago we gave our Mercury Prize (and the prize money) to War Child. This year we have given more. How much more? You’ll have to wait and see.”

The HELP(2) charity LP is set to arrive on March 6 via the aforementioned War Child Records. The tracklist is filled to the brim with music icons and rising talent alike including Beth Gibbons, Beck, Arooj Aftab, Depeche Mode, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Big Thief, Cameron Winter, Wet Leg, Foals, Bat For Lashes, Olivia Rodrigo, Anna Calvi and many more. The record is in support of War Child UK which focuses on delivering urgent aid, mental health services and education resources to children impacted by global conflicts.

Pulp recently joined the BBC concert orchestra for a cover of ABBA’s “The Day Before You Came.” Last November, they covered Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around.” Their highly acclaimed album More, which had marked their first in nearly 25 years, spurred numerous accolades and singles such as “Spike Island,” “Got To Have Love” and “Tina.” The band played two shows at the Hollywood Bowl with co-headliners LCD Soundsystem.

Photo credit: Marv Watson