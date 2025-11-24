Kesha Announces New Deluxe Edition Of Animal + Cannibal For November 2025 Release Featuring Five Bonus Tracks

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

photo credit: Colin Hancock

Kesha is honoring a major milestone in her career with a new deluxe edition of Animal + Cannibal, arriving this Friday, November 21 through RCA Records and Legacy Recordings. The release celebrates the fifteen year anniversary of her breakout era, a moment that launched her into global pop superstardom and helped shape the sound of early 2010s music. This expanded edition brings together the original tracklist with five additional songs, giving fans a chance to hear both long loved favorites and previously unheard material.

Two of the most exciting additions are “Butterscotch,” a song produced by the late busbee and Michael Linney that was originally intended for Animal, and “Shots on the Hood of My Car,” recorded in 2010 for Cannibal but left unreleased until now. The collection also includes “Fuck Him He’s A DJ” and “Blow (Cirkut Remix),” along with “Dirty Picture Pt. 2,” Kesha’s collaboration with Taio Cruz, which appears exclusively on vinyl. Together, the bonus tracks give a fuller picture of the creative burst that defined her early career.

The deluxe edition will be available digitally and as a double LP with translucent black and white splatter vinyl. Fans can purchase versions with a holographic cover and signed insert through Kesha’s official store, while a special edition will be offered exclusively at Target. To mark the anniversary, Kesha has also revived her early website, keshasparty.com, and released new merchandise inspired by the Animal and Cannibal era.

The arrival of this edition comes during a landmark year for Kesha, following the success of her sixth album and the massive Tits Out Tour, which continues into 2026. With Animal + Cannibal returning in expanded form, she invites fans to revisit the era that first introduced her bold voice, fearless attitude and unforgettable pop instincts.

KESHA ANIMAL + CANNIBAL (THE 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

DISC 1: ANIMAL

Side A

01 Your Love Is My Drug

02 TiK ToK

03 Take It Off

04 Kiss N Tell

05 Stephen

06 Blah Blah Blah

07 Hungover

08 Party At A Rich Dude’s House

Side B

09 Backstabber

10 Blind

11 Dinosaur

12 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

13 Boots & Boys

14 Animal

15 VIP

16 Butterscotch ^

DISC 2: CANNIBAL

Side A

01 Cannibal

02 We R Who We R

03 Sleazy

04 Blow

05 The Harold Song

06 Crazy Beautiful Life

07 Grow A Pear

Side B

08 c u next tuesday

09 Animal (Billboard Remix)

10 Blow (Cirkut Remix) ^

11 Fuck Him He’s A DJ ^

12 Dirty Picture Pt. 2 (Taio Cruz featuring Kesha) ^ *

13 Shots On The Hood Of My Car ^

^ BONUS TRACKS