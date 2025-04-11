Kendrick Lamar & SZA Join Forces For Collaborative New Video “Luther”

Home News Catalina Martello April 11th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have collaborated again on a new visual for “Luther.” “Luther,” has been number one on Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. In 9 hours, the visual for “Luther,” has gained over two million views and just under half a million likes. The video is also number 2 trending on YouTube. One of the top comments said, “This video did a great job of showing that feeling of when you’re so deep in love with someone it really just feels like nobody else is in the world, just you two.”

The visualizer goes back and forth between black and white visuals. The video starts off with Lamar and a woman. It shows different solo clips of her and him. When the clips are focused on her, they are in black and white. Lamar’s clips are typically featured in color. SZA then walks into frame and another man is introduced. This man’s clips are also featured in black and white. The video is filled with analogies based on love. Wherever the couples are, the rest of the world is empty: cities, apartments, and sidewalks. It displays love overpowering the perception of other people.





