SZA Shares New Single “Save The Day” From Pixar’s Upcoming Film Hoppers

Steven Taylor February 20th, 2026 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Hot off winning a Grammy for Record of the Year, SZA has shared a new single today, coming as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film Hoppers. As Pitchfork reports, the new track, “Save The Day,” comes ahead of the films’ release next month and is set to play during the film’s credits. The song can be found on the official Disney Music YouTube channel.

The short song is carried along by an uplifting repeated piano medley with alongside SZA’s vocals. The instrumentals and especially the vocals all carry with a positive vibe, expected of a song with a name like “Save The Day.” Hoppers director Daniel Chong stated in an interview that he and fellow director Nicole Grindle came to reach out to SZA to write for the film after using her songs “Good Days” and “Saturn” as placeholders for the film’s credits. “I think there was an intuitiveness in talking with SZA that when she saw the movie,” Chong said, I think she immediately knew what the movie needed.”

Hoppers is set for release on March 6th, and is set to follow the adventures of Mabel who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into robotic animals to learn more about the animal world. The film’s voice cast includes actors such as Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm and more.