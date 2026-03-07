SZA Criticizes AI-Generated Music For “Disproportionately” Impacting Black Music

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 7th, 2026 - 3:11 PM

SZA has expressed strong concerns about AI-generated music and how it could harm the music industry, especially Black music. She believes that artificial intelligence affects creativity and originality in negative ways. According to NME, SZA argues that AI technology hurts Black music by making it less authentic and meaningful. Since this technology copies artists’ styles and sounds, it threatens unique qualities brought by musicians like her. Today, artists face numerous challenges that make it hard to maintain genuine creativity and uniqueness. They often feel pressured to follow popular trends and cater to commercial demands, which can hinder their originality.

SZA feels that AI technology makes the music industry unfair, especially for marginalized groups who already struggle to be recognized. She’s worried that these groups might now face even more challenges in getting noticed. Her concerns aren’t just about individual artists; she’s also worried about cultural appropriation. There’s a danger that AI could copy Black music without really understanding or respecting it. SZA wants to talk more about the ethics of using artificial intelligence in music.

She stresses the need to protect artists’ rights and cultural heritage because these are key for keeping art real and honest. SZA thinks that by starting conversations, people can figure out how to use new technology without losing the human feel and emotion that make music special. Her efforts highlight finding a balance where we welcome innovation but still respect traditions and personal expression from artists. This way, true creativity stays at the heart of making music, letting artists share their unique stories with everyone.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna