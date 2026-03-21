Chance The Rapper Awarded $35 With Victory in Lawsuit Against Ex-Manager

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 21st, 2026 - 3:13 PM

Chance The Rapper recently won a legal case against his ex-manager, Pat Corcoran. Allegedly, their disagreement started over money issues after they stopped working together in 2020. This court battle revealed many financial problems between them and attracted media attention. Complex reported that as a result of the lawsuit, Chance was given $35 to show he had won than for any big financial reason.

The lawsuit began after alleged hidden issues surfaced when Chance and Corcoran stopped working together. Over time, these problems grew worse, leading Chance to allegedly sue Corcoran. Chance allegedly accused Corcoran of poorly managing his career and finances, which he said hurt his job progress and financial health. This suggested a loss of trust in their partnership that had gone bad. In response, Corcoran allegedly quickly filed a counter-lawsuit against Chance. He allegedly claimed he hadn’t received the commissions he was owed from their work together. He allegedly argued that despite contributing much value during their partnership with him at chance’s disposal yet hadn’t received any payment or compensation due.

Even though allegedly winning $35 seems small, it is an important legal victory for Chance. It shows a growing trend in the music industry where artists want more control over their careers and are ready to challenge management they see as unfair or secretive. For Chance The Rapper, this win is a big step towards being independent in the tough music business. It also strengthens his position not only as an artist but also as a smart entrepreneur who wants to shape his own future.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock