Chance The Rapper Will Co-Host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Live From Chicago

Khalliah Gardner December 27th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is coming back for the 2026 New Year celebration with a lively group of hosts. This year, it will be bigger and better by featuring live segments from different time zones. One special segment will air live from Chicago, co-hosted by famous musician Chance the Rapper.

Chance the Rapper, who is from Chicago, will showcase his city on a national level. He’ll join co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough as they lead different celebration segments in famous spots across America. Chance will host live during the Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago itself, bringing real local spirit and excitement to the show. In addition to hosting, Chance will perform just before midnight on Wacker Drive to welcome 2026 with music. This is special because it’s the first time a major event like this features someone from Chicago performing in their own city, highlighting Chicago’s culture and community for viewers across the country.

Chance has had an amazing year. He just finished his “And We Back” tour across North America and released a highly praised album called “Star Line.” This album mixes clever lyrics with unique sounds, did well on Spotify charts, and includes songs with artists like Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$ and Jazmine Sullivan. Chance the Rapper brings his unique style and hometown pride to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” promising an exciting show. As we approach 2026, get ready for a night packed with music and entertainment from top stars in the industry. Don’t miss it on December 31 at 8/7c on ABC, as it promises to start your New Year with a bang!

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock