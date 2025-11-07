Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Join Forces in New “Back To The Go” Music Video

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 7th, 2025 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Chance the Rapper has unveiled the official video for “Back To The Go,” reuniting with longtime collaborator Vic Mensa for an emotional visual centerpiece from his acclaimed new album Star Line. Directed by Chance himself, the video captures a reflective journey that spans continents, tracing his growth from international stages to the heart of his hometown, Chicago. With its intimate storytelling and live performance energy, the video showcases both artists’ deep creative bond and the personal roots that continue to shape their music.

“Back To The Go” chronicles Chance’s six-year odyssey across the globe, from art fairs in Venice, Italy, to his landmark Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana. Set to a live rendition of the track, the video merges raw behind-the-scenes moments with vibrant tour footage from his recently wrapped And We Back tour. Produced by Stix and Ephra, the song captures the bittersweet weight of returning home, balancing heartbreak and healing as Chance and Vic reflect on change, loss, and self-discovery.

The video highlights the chemistry between the two Chicago artists, who have collaborated since their early days on the city’s South Side. Their performance here feels grounded yet powerful, resonating with the nostalgia and resilience that define Star Line.

The album itself has been hailed as one of Chance’s most visionary works, debuting at number two on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut USA Chart and number three globally. Spanning 17 tracks and featuring artists like Lil Wayne, Smino, Jazmine Sullivan and BJ the Chicago Kid, Star Line unites global sounds and influences into a reflection on diasporic pride, legacy, and community.