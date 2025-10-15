Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Kodak Black For New Single “Still Get Chanel,” Shares New Music Video For “Ride (Remix)”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 15th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black come together again on their new single “Still Get Chanel,” an emotional track that mixes honesty and humor. Released through Vulture Love and Capitol Records, the song arrives with news of Kodak’s upcoming album Just Getting Started, set to drop on October 31.

Produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Zeus, “Still Get Chanel” unfolds over piano chords and deep rolling drums. Kodak opens with a heartfelt verse about love, loss and making amends, while Chance adds his own reflection on devotion and forgiveness, blending clever wordplay with a genuine sense of care. Their chemistry flows seamlessly, a reminder of how naturally their voices fit together.

At the same time, Chance has shared a new self-directed video for “Ride (Remix)” from his acclaimed album Star Line. The visual, featuring Chicago legends Twista and Do or Die, is a love letter to the South Side. Shot around Avalon Park and Bridgeport, it highlights community landmarks like Pride Cleaners and the Ramova Theatre while featuring appearances from local figures including Val Warner and Shawnna. The video captures the spirit of celebration and resilience that defines Chance’s connection to his hometown.

Together, “Still Get Chanel” and “Ride (Remix)” show two sides of Chance the collaborator and the storyteller. Both releases reveal a deeper confidence in his craft and a continued dedication to making music rooted in love, reflection and community.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock