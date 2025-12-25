Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Release Secret Santa Holiday EP

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 25th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have teamed up once again to deliver a festive surprise with their new holiday EP titled Secret Santa. This holiday release continues their creative partnership and seasonal tradition that first began nearly a decade ago. Fans of both artists are already streaming the five-track collection as it landed on Christmas Eve and brings fresh energy to the holiday music landscape.

According to Pitchfork, Secret Santa is the duo’s fourth official holiday release, following previous projects such as Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama from 2016 and its expanded editions in 2017 and 2020. The new EP dropped on December 24 and is available for listeners on platforms like SoundCloud. This latest project arrives after a busy year for Chance the Rapper, who also released his first full-length album in six years along with a tour, while marking a return to recorded music for Jeremih after several years.

With a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and holiday flair, the EP showcases the duo’s signature chemistry and versatility. Tracks like “Safe With Me” and “Black Santa” mix warm festive vibes with introspective verses and soulful hooks, while songs such as “Gloria” and “Bless Them All” offer melodic moments that feel both celebratory and heartfelt. The project balances seasonal themes with the artists’ unique stylistic touches, making Secret Santa a standout addition to modern holiday music offerings.

As fans continue to enjoy the new songs, Secret Santa reinforces Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s position as artists who can blend genre and mood into a cohesive festive package. The release contributes to their growing catalog of holiday-themed music, which has become an anticipated tradition each year.

Secret Santa EP Track List: