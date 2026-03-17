Trent Reznor Addresses Previous Comments On Nine Inch Nails Touring Future: “I Never Said We Were Intentionally Stopping And I Never Meant That”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 1:37 PM

According to Consequence.net, a few weeks ago, Trent Reznor made headlines when he told a crowd at a Nine Inch Nails show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “I don’t know if we’re gonna be touring anymore after this.” Now, the NIN frontman is clarifying his comments, saying that new music may lead to more touring. NIN played the final show of their winter North American tour on Monday night in Sacramento, California, where Reznor paused the show for a moment to address his previous comments and explain that NIN may very well tour again.

“As some of you may know, this is the last show of the tour. And to be clear, I think I said something the other day that then got misconstrued into something that is not intentionally necessarily true. What I said was, this is the last show of this tour, and we don’t have any shows booked, and we don’t have any plans to book any shows any time in the future, so far. That doesn’t mean we may not tour again. We may tour again. It won’t be next month, it won’t be this year,” said Reznor.

The artist adds: I never said we were intentionally stopping, and I never meant that. But, to be truthful, we didn’t tour for a while before this tour because, frankly, I didn’t know if we could do it well, and if it still mattered, and if really [felt] like we had something to say. And the combination of this band, and this crew, and a lot of hard work, and we put on a show that I’m really fucking proud of. I thank you for coming and attending. I appreciate it. It makes us all feel like we have a fucking purpose. And, what we’re going to do is work on some new music, and make some new shit. And if we feel inspired, and if we feel we can beat this [tour], we’ll see you again. And I hope to see you again, and I hope you come see us if we do.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt