Trent Reznor Reveals He Is “Prioritizing Working On” New Nine Inch Nails Music

According to Consequence.net, a year ago, Trent Reznor was disenchanted with the music industry by putting the future of new Nine Inch Nails music in doubt. However, the band’s spectacular Peel It Back tour has lit a fire under the industrial legends, with Reznor telling Consequence that new NIN music is currently his top priority.

In December 2024, Reznor told IndieWire: “The culture of the music world sucks. … What technology has done to disrupt the music business in terms of not only how people listen to music but the value they place on it is defeating. I’m not saying that as an old man yelling at clouds, but as a music lover who grew up where music was the main thing. Music [now] feels largely relegated to something that happens in the background.”

A year later, as part of a new conversation for Consequence’s 2025 Live Act of the Year honor, Reznor explained to us that the Peel It Back tour and NIN’s work on the recent TRON: Ares soundtrack has reinvigorated him when it comes to new NIN music. “We are working on new stuff and we’re excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category,” revealed Reznor. “So, beyond that, I can’t say much, but the difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit and the desire is there.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat