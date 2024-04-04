Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Say They’re “Excited About Starting On” A New Nine Inch Nails Album

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 12:16 PM

According to consequence.net, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have revealed several new projects are in the works, including a new Nine Inch Nails album, a music festival and their own production company.The duo spoke to Zach Baron for GQ’s annual Creativity Issue, while most of the interview covers the backstory of Reznor and Ross’s friendship and creative partnership. Also after spending several years scoring films, Reznor and Ross seem ready to make a new Nine Inch Nails album.

“I think coming out of a stretch of a number of films in a row, I want some time of seeing where the wind blows versus: There’s a looming date on a calendar coming up and we better get our shit together. And certainly in the last few weeks I’ve been itching to do what we often do, which is just come in and let’s start something that we’re not even sure what it’s for.” said Reznor.

The artist added that working soundtrack work has “managed to make Nine Inch Nails feel way more exciting than it had been in the past few years. I’d kind of let it atrophy a bit in my mind for a variety of reasons.”

Ross shared similar thoughts by briefly saying: “I do feel excited about starting on the next [NIN] record. I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea.”

Nine Inch Nails recently released a collection of ambient instrumental music such as Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in 2020. The band’s last album with lyrics was released in 2018 with Bad Witch.

Other than the new Nine Inch Nails record, Reznor and Ross are launching their own production house and storytelling company called With Teeth: “We’ve been working on homegrown IP around Nine Inch Nails, stories we could tell, and we’re working on developing those in a way that are not what you think they’d be. said the duo.

