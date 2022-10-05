Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Antonio Sánchez Debut New Video For “I Think We’re Past That Now”

Antonio Sánchez has released the video for his collaboration with Academy Award-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross called “I Think We’re Past That Now,” from Sánchez’s latest high-fidelity ranked album, Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) “I first saw a demo reel of the Mexican animation company Animatitlan on YouTube and I immediately fell in love with their imaginative and detailed work,” says Sánchez. “I thought they would be the perfect choice to create something unique for Trent’s powerful song that could also allude to my Mexican heritage in a whimsical and otherworldly fashion. This video is the result of a year and a half of exhaustive labor. Hope you enjoy it!” Check it out below.
Sanchez will be continuing to hit the road with dates kicking off on October 18 in Washington D.C. with shows in Portsmouth, Brooklyn and Oakland. It will conclude on November 11 in Portland, OR. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See the full itinerary below.
Antonio Sanchez Tour Dates:
10/18/22 – Washington, DC – City Winery
10/19/22 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
10/20/22 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel
10/21 /22 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
10/22/22 – Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
10/23/22 – Boston, MA – City Winery
10/27/22 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room
11/01/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
11/03/22 – Los Angeles, CA – UCLA’S Center for the Art of Performance
11/05/22 – Sacramento, CA – The Sofia
11/06/22 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s
11/07/22 – Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa
11/08 – 11/09 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley
11/11/22 – Portland, OR – The Jack London Revue
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat