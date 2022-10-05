Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Antonio Sánchez Debut New Video For “I Think We’re Past That Now”

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Antonio Sánchez has released the video for his collaboration with Academy Award-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross called “I Think We’re Past That Now,” from Sánchez’s latest high-fidelity ranked album, Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) “I first saw a demo reel of the Mexican animation company Animatitlan on YouTube and I immediately fell in love with their imaginative and detailed work,” says Sánchez. “I thought they would be the perfect choice to create something unique for Trent’s powerful song that could also allude to my Mexican heritage in a whimsical and otherworldly fashion. This video is the result of a year and a half of exhaustive labor. Hope you enjoy it!” Check it out below.

Sanchez will be continuing to hit the road with dates kicking off on October 18 in Washington D.C. with shows in Portsmouth, Brooklyn and Oakland. It will conclude on November 11 in Portland, OR. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See the full itinerary below.

Antonio Sanchez Tour Dates:

10/18/22 – Washington, DC – City Winery

10/19/22 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

10/20/22 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

10/21 /22 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

10/22/22 – Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

10/23/22 – Boston, MA – City Winery

10/27/22 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

11/01/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

11/03/22 – Los Angeles, CA – UCLA’S Center for the Art of Performance

11/05/22 – Sacramento, CA – The Sofia

11/06/22 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s

11/07/22 – Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa

11/08 – 11/09 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

11/11/22 – Portland, OR – The Jack London Revue

