Soulfly’s U-Haul Broken Into Ahead Of Tour With GWAR

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 3:27 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Soulfly were allegedly robbed as they were getting ready to embark on their tour with GWAR. To help spread the news, the band posted on Instagram about thieves allegedly breaking into the U-Haul truck that held their equipment as Soulfly were heading to their first stop on the GWAR tour in Richmond, Virginia.

The captions on the social media post states: “Red alert! Someone broke into our U-Haul truck last night in Albuquerque as it was on the way to the GWAR tour. They took all of the Soulfly backdrops and one of our crew’s personal bags. Please if you see anyone or hear of anything suspicious reach out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soulfly (@thesoulflytribe)

One another note and hopefully, the alleged stolen property does not cause Soulfly too much trouble and they will be able to continue with the tour as planned. For tickets and more information, click here.