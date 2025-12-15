GWAR Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Soulfly & King Parrot

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 11:49 AM

Arizona extreme metal trailblazers Soulfly are set to join intergalactic shock rock legends GWAR on their extensive spring headlining run The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour. This 34-date journey begins on March 19, in Richmond, Virginia and will include performances in major markets like Boston, Green Bay and Portland before concluding in Charlotte, NC, on April 29. Australian grind icons King Parrot will serve as the opening act for all dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the tour, Max Cavalera says: “I can’t wait for Soulfly to storm the gates with Gwar!! I’m excited to be part of one of the coolest tours of 2026! Soulfly bringing the Chama tribal energy and Gwar, the ultimate theatrical madness band! I have been a fan of Gwar for a long time. It will be an honor to support them! Come on out and party with us every night!!”

GWAR’s lead vocalist The Berserker Blothar adds: “GWAR, Soulfly and King Parrot. This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence and rock and fu**ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls. Be there humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!”

The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour Dates

3/19 – Richmond, VA – The National *

3/20 – Reading, PA – Reverb *

3/21 – Albany, NY – Empire Live *

3/22 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

3/24 – Hartford, CT – The Webster *

3/25 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen *

3/26 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom *

3/27 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues *

3/28 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom *

3/29 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

3/31 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

4/1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

4/2 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall *

4/3 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s *

4/4 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault *

4/5 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Events Center *

4/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

4/8 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

4/9 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

4/10 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada *

4/12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater *

4/14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

4/15 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

4/17 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 *

4/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

4/19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues *

4/20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater *

4/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater *

4/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *

4/24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live *

4/25 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

4/27 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

4/28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

4/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

* = w/ Soulfly and King Parrot