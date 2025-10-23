Soulfly Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Go Ahead And Die

Their album Chama is coming out tomorrow and to get ahead of the release, Soulfly has dropped an announcement that should excite fans located west of the Mississippi River. Starting next Saturday, Soulfly will be going on tour for their Favela Dystopia run, alongside Go Ahead and Die. Set to kick off on November 2, in Roswell, New Mexico and coming to a close on November 23, in Flagstaff, Arizona, the tour will run for a little more than a dozen stops. For tickets and more information, click here.
While talking about the upcoming tour, Max Cavalera said: “I’m thrilled to be doing double duty with Soulfly and Go Ahead And Die on the road together. The raw power of GAAD combined with the tribal fury of Soulfly is going to be lethal! Enter the pit at your own risk!!!”
11/1 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty
11/2 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
11/3 – Gallup, NM – Wowies Event Center
11/5 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
11/6 – Denver, CO – The Federal Theater
11/7 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Company
11/8 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
11/9 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
11/10 – Richland, WA – Ray’s Golden Lion
11/16 – Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern
11/17 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
11/18 – Reno, NV – The Alpine
11/19 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz
11/20 – Fresno, CA – Strummers
11/21 – Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing
11/22 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewery
11/23 – Flagstaff, AZ – Monte Vista Hotel
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat