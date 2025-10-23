Soulfly Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Go Ahead And Die

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Their album Chama is coming out tomorrow and to get ahead of the release, Soulfly has dropped an announcement that should excite fans located west of the Mississippi River. Starting next Saturday, Soulfly will be going on tour for their Favela Dystopia run, alongside Go Ahead and Die. Set to kick off on November 2, in Roswell, New Mexico and coming to a close on November 23, in Flagstaff, Arizona, the tour will run for a little more than a dozen stops. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Max Cavalera said: “I’m thrilled to be doing double duty with Soulfly and Go Ahead And Die on the road together. The raw power of GAAD combined with the tribal fury of Soulfly is going to be lethal! Enter the pit at your own risk!!!”

11/1 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty

11/2 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

11/3 – Gallup, NM – Wowies Event Center

11/5 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

11/6 – Denver, CO – The Federal Theater

11/7 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Company

11/8 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

11/9 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

11/10 – Richland, WA – Ray’s Golden Lion

11/16 – Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern

11/17 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

11/18 – Reno, NV – The Alpine

11/19 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

11/20 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

11/21 – Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing

11/22 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewery

11/23 – Flagstaff, AZ – Monte Vista Hotel

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat